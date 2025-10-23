Nimy Resources Director Acquires Additional Shares

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Nimy Resources Limited ( (AU:NIM) ).

Nimy Resources Limited has announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically for Neil Fredrick Warburton. The change involves the acquisition of 500,000 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.06 per share, with no disposals reported. This adjustment in shareholding reflects a strategic move by the director, potentially impacting the company’s governance and shareholder interests.

More about Nimy Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,211,141

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

