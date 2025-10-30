NIIT USA Restructures StackRoute Learning with $13 Million Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd ( (IN:NIITMTS) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NIIT USA, a subsidiary of NIIT Learning Systems Ltd, announced a strategic financial restructuring for its wholly owned subsidiary, StackRoute Learning Inc (SLI). The board approved a $9 million equity investment to replace existing debt and an additional $4 million cash infusion to support SLI’s growth and working capital needs. This move aims to leverage SLI’s capabilities in technology programs to service corporate clients, aligning with NIIT USA’s growth strategy in the corporate segment. The investment is subject to regulatory approvals and is not expected to materially impact NIIT Learning Systems Ltd’s consolidated financials.

More about NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

NIIT Learning Systems Ltd operates in the education and training industry, primarily offering managed learning services with a focus on technology programs such as AI, Cyber, Cloud, and Data. The company targets the higher-education sector in North America through its subsidiary, StackRoute Learning Inc, and seeks to expand its corporate client base.

Average Trading Volume: 7,082

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 45.18B INR

See more insights into NIITMTS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue