NIIT MTS and Litmos Partner to Revolutionize Global Learning

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from NIIT Learning Systems Ltd ( (IN:NIITMTS) ).

NIIT Learning Systems Limited has announced a strategic partnership with Litmos to enhance global learning and development strategies. This collaboration aims to transform corporate learning by integrating NIIT MTS’ managed learning services with Litmos’ advanced learning platform, offering organizations a unified ecosystem for skill development and employee engagement across North America, Europe, and emerging markets. The partnership underscores a commitment to digital transformation in corporate training, promising to deliver measurable business outcomes and redefine effective learning and development.

More about NIIT Learning Systems Ltd

NIIT Learning Systems Limited, operating under the name NIIT Managed Training Services (NIIT MTS), is a global leader in managed learning services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive learning solutions that help organizations future-proof their workforce through technology-driven, learner-centered strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 7,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 45.53B INR

Find detailed analytics on NIITMTS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue