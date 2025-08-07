Nihon Parkerizing Reports Mixed Financial Results for Q1 FY2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4095) ).

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, showing a 5% increase in net sales compared to the previous year. However, the company experienced declines in operating income, ordinary income, and net income attributable to shareholders, indicating potential challenges in maintaining profitability. The forecast for the fiscal year 2026 anticipates a slight decrease in net sales and a more significant drop in operating and ordinary income, suggesting ongoing financial pressures.

More about Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd.

Nihon Parkerizing Co., Ltd. operates in the chemical industry, specializing in surface treatment technology. The company provides a range of products and services including metal surface treatment chemicals, coating agents, and equipment, focusing on enhancing the durability and functionality of materials across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 179,559

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen160.7B

