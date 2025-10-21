NightFood Holdings Secures $25M Equity Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NightFood Holdings ( (NGTF) ) just unveiled an update.

On October 8, 2025, Nightfood Holdings, Inc. entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement with Mast Hill Fund, L.P., allowing the company to issue and sell up to $25 million in common stock through a private placement. This agreement is expected to provide Nightfood with additional working capital and support general corporate purposes, potentially strengthening its market position. The company also issued a warrant to purchase 6,000,000 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $0.10, and entered into a Registration Rights Agreement to file a registration statement with the SEC. These strategic financial moves are aimed at enhancing the company’s operational capabilities and market presence.

More about NightFood Holdings

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. operates in the food and beverage industry, focusing on the development and sale of products designed for nighttime consumption. The company aims to address consumer needs for snacks that align with nighttime nutritional and sleep considerations.

Average Trading Volume: 873,632

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $10.79M

For an in-depth examination of NGTF stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue