Nifco Inc. Reports Stable Profits Amid Slight Sales Decline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Nifco Inc. ( (JP:7988) ).

Nifco Inc. reported a slight decline in net sales for the first half of FY2025, with figures showing a 1.8% decrease compared to the previous year. Despite this, the company maintained stable operating and ordinary profits, with a notable increase in profit attributable to owners of the parent by 20.1%. The financial results indicate a robust financial position with a high net assets ratio, and the company has announced a dividend increase, reflecting confidence in its future performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7988) stock is a Buy with a Yen5171.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nifco Inc. stock, see the JP:7988 Stock Forecast page.

More about Nifco Inc.

Nifco Inc. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on the production of plastic parts and components, as well as bedding and furniture products. The company is listed on the Prime Market and is recognized for its contributions to these industries.

Average Trading Volume: 259,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen428.1B

For detailed information about 7988 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue