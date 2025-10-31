Nifco Inc. Announces Share Buyback to Boost Financial Flexibility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nifco Inc. ( (JP:7988) ) is now available.

Nifco Inc. announced its decision to acquire up to 1,250,000 of its own shares, representing 1.32% of the total issued shares, with a maximum acquisition cost of 5 billion yen. This move aims to enhance capital efficiency and provide flexibility in financial policy amidst changing business conditions, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

Nifco Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, primarily focusing on producing plastic components for automotive and industrial applications. The company is headquartered in Yokosuka-shi, Kanagawa, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 259,867

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen428.1B

