Nichiden Completes Treasury Stock Disposal for Compensation

Nichiden Corporation ( (JP:9902) ) has issued an update.

Nichiden Corporation has completed the payment for the disposal of its treasury stock as part of a restricted stock compensation plan. This move, resolved by the Board of Directors, involves the disposal of 13,700 shares of common stock, with a total disposal amount of 38,401,100 yen. The shares are allocated to directors and executive officers, aiming to align their interests with the company’s performance and enhance corporate governance.

More about Nichiden Corporation

Nichiden Corporation operates in the industrial sector, focusing on providing a range of electrical and electronic products and services. The company is known for its market focus on innovative solutions in the electronics industry.

Average Trading Volume: 28,904

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: Yen81.85B

