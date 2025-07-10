NICHIAS Completes July Treasury Stock Purchase

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Nichias ( (JP:5393) ) is now available.

NICHIAS Corporation announced the completion of its treasury stock purchase for July 2025, acquiring 125,200 common shares at a cost of 698,308,400 yen. This purchase is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 1,000,000 shares by September 2025, aiming to optimize capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

More about Nichias

NICHIAS Corporation operates in the industrial sector, primarily focusing on the production and sale of insulation materials, gaskets, and sealing products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and aims to enhance its market presence through strategic financial decisions.

Average Trading Volume: 181,722

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen374.5B

