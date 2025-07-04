Ngai Hing Hong Updates Nomination Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1047) ) has provided an announcement.

Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. has updated the terms of reference for its Nomination Committee as of June 30, 2025. This update outlines the committee’s constitution, membership, meeting protocols, authority, duties, and reporting procedures. The revision aims to enhance governance and ensure clarity in the committee’s operations, potentially impacting the company’s internal processes and stakeholder engagement.

More about Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 269,086

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$114.5M

Find detailed analytics on 1047 stock on TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

