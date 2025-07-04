Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. Updates Audit Committee Terms

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1047) ) is now available.

Ngai Hing Hong Co. Ltd. has updated its Audit Committee Terms of Reference, which outlines the committee’s structure, membership, meeting protocols, and responsibilities. The updated terms emphasize the committee’s role in overseeing the company’s financial reporting, risk management, internal control systems, and relationships with auditors and employees. This update signifies the company’s commitment to maintaining robust governance and transparency in its financial operations, potentially enhancing stakeholder confidence.

