NFI Group Set to Disclose Q1 2024 Financials

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) has released an update.

NFI Group Inc., a global leader in zero-emission buses and mass mobility solutions, has announced plans to release its Q1 2024 financial results on May 2, 2024, followed by a conference call and webcast on May 3. Interested parties can attend the webcast without registration or join by phone through pre-registration. Additionally, NFI will hold its virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 3, with meeting materials and voting instructions provided to shareholders in advance.

