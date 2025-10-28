Nexus Minerals Unveils New Gold Discoveries and Advances Exploration Efforts

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nexus Minerals Ltd. has announced significant progress in its Wallbrook Gold Project with the confirmation of a new gold discovery at the Payns Prospect through a 5,172m RC drill program. The discovery includes high-grade gold mineralized zones, enhancing the project’s potential. Additionally, the company has made advancements in other regional targets, including the Clement and Godfrey Prospects, with successful drilling programs indicating promising mineralization. The company is also progressing with a 10,000m aircore drill program to explore further extensions and new targets, and is in advanced discussions regarding operational and toll treatment partnerships for the Crusader-Templar Gold Deposit.

Nexus Minerals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold exploration and development. The company has several projects, including the Wallbrook Gold Project, Pinnacles Gold Project, Pinnacles JV Gold Project, NSW Mineral Project, and Bethanga Cu-Au Project.

