NEXUS AG Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NEXUS AG ( (DE:NXU) ) has issued an update.

NEXUS AG, a company involved in a share buy-back program, announced that no shares were repurchased between July 28 and August 1, 2025, as part of its 2023 initiative. The total number of shares bought back so far is 63,432, with transactions conducted via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange’s Xetra platform by a commissioned credit institution.

The most recent analyst rating on (DE:NXU) stock is a Hold with a EUR70.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NEXUS AG stock, see the DE:NXU Stock Forecast page.

More about NEXUS AG

YTD Price Performance: 2.49%

Average Trading Volume: 582

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €1.22B

Learn more about NXU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue