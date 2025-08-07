NextNRG Reports 236% Revenue Growth in July 2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

NextNRG ( (NXXT) ) has provided an update.

On August 7, 2025, NextNRG announced a significant milestone with a 236% year-over-year revenue growth for July 2025, reaching over $8 million in monthly revenue for the first time. This achievement marks the seventh consecutive record month, driven by market penetration and operational efficiencies, and aligns with the company’s strategy to achieve sustainable profitability. The company’s strategic initiatives, including financial restructuring and geographic expansion, position it strongly in the evolving energy services sector, with implications for increased market share and enhanced financial stability.

The most recent analyst rating on (NXXT) stock is a Buy with a $6.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NextNRG stock, see the NXXT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NXXT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXXT is a Underperform.

NextNRG’s overall stock score reflects substantial financial challenges, negative valuation metrics, and bearish technical indicators. Despite positive corporate events suggesting potential growth, these are outweighed by the severe financial and technical weaknesses, resulting in the lowest possible score.

To see Spark’s full report on NXXT stock, click here.

More about NextNRG

NextNRG Inc. is a leader in AI-driven energy innovation, focusing on transforming energy production, management, and delivery. The company offers products and services such as the Next Utility Operating System®, smart microgrids, wireless EV charging, and mobile fuel delivery, aiming to enhance energy efficiency and support decarbonization initiatives across various sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 144,526

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $156.3M

Learn more about NXXT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue