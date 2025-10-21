Nextech3D.ai Launches Ethereum-Based Blockchain Ticketing Platform

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NexTech AR Solutions ( (TSE:NTAR) ) has provided an announcement.

Nextech3D.ai has launched a blockchain ticketing platform on the Ethereum network, integrated with Coinbase and MetaMask wallets. This advancement accelerates their blockchain strategy and positions them as a leader in secure, AI-driven event technology. The platform offers fraud-resistant, programmable, and interoperable ticketing solutions, enhancing trust and transparency in the event industry. Additionally, Nextech3D.ai plans to expand blockchain applications into accreditation for education and healthcare, providing verifiable digital certificates for professional growth. This move aligns with their broader strategy to lead the convergence of AI, blockchain, and automation in global event and education markets.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NTAR) stock is a Buy with a C$0.25 price target.

More about NexTech AR Solutions

Nextech3D.ai is an AI-first technology company specializing in event management, 3D modeling, and spatial computing. The company focuses on integrating AI and blockchain technologies to enhance event and education technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 598,781

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$41.06M

