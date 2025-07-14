NextCure Implements Reverse Stock Split on Nasdaq

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NextCure ( (NXTC) ) has provided an update.

On July 14, 2025, NextCure, Inc. implemented a one-for-twelve reverse stock split of its common stock, following stockholder approval at the annual meeting on June 20. This corporate action, approved by the board, affects all outstanding shares and reduces the number of shares available under its stock plans while adjusting the exercise price of stock options. The stock will trade on a split-adjusted basis under the ticker ‘NXTC’ on Nasdaq starting July 14, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (NXTC) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NextCure stock, see the NXTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NXTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXTC is a Underperform.

NextCure’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including a lack of revenue and ongoing cash burn typical of early-stage biotech firms. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend with potential volatility, while valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings. Despite a positive corporate event related to clinical trials, the company must urgently address its financial sustainability through partnerships or additional funding to enhance its long-term prospects.

More about NextCure

Average Trading Volume: 235,095

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $11.08M

