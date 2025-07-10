NextCure Announces One-for-Twelve Reverse Stock Split

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NextCure ( (NXTC) ) has issued an update.

On July 10, 2025, NextCure, Inc. announced that its board of directors approved a one-for-twelve reverse stock split of its common stock, which will become effective on July 14, 2025. This move will result in every 12 shares being converted into one share, with no fractional shares issued. Stockholders will receive cash for any fractional shares based on the closing price before the effective date. The reverse split will also lead to adjustments in the company’s equity awards and incentive plans, impacting the exercise or conversion prices.

The most recent analyst rating on (NXTC) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NextCure stock, see the NXTC Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NXTC Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXTC is a Underperform.

NextCure’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, including a lack of revenue and ongoing cash burn typical of early-stage biotech firms. The technical analysis suggests a bearish trend with potential volatility, while valuation metrics are unfavorable due to negative earnings. Despite a positive corporate event related to clinical trials, the company must urgently address its financial sustainability through partnerships or additional funding to enhance its long-term prospects.

More about NextCure

Average Trading Volume: 233,135

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $12.78M

