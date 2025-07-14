Next Science Ltd Updates Director’s Shareholding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Next Science Ltd ( (AU:NXS) ) has shared an update.

Next Science Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, with Managing Director Harry Thomas Hall, IV acquiring 465,131 ordinary fully paid shares as part of an equity settlement. This change reflects the issuance of new shares in settlement of tranche 2 of the Sign-On Rights, approved by shareholders at the company’s 2024 AGM, indicating a strategic move to align executive interests with company performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Next Science Ltd stock, see the AU:NXS Stock Forecast page.

More about Next Science Ltd

Next Science Limited operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on developing and commercializing innovative solutions to address biofilm-based infections. The company’s primary products include treatments that target biofilm-related issues, which are prevalent in chronic infections and medical device failures.

YTD Price Performance: 17.39%

Average Trading Volume: 427,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$39.44M

For detailed information about NXS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue