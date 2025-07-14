Next Science Ltd Issues Shares to CEO as Part of Compensation Package

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Next Science Ltd ( (AU:NXS) ) is now available.

Next Science Ltd has issued 465,131 ordinary shares to its Managing Director and CEO, I.V. Hall, as part of the settlement for tranche 2 of the Sign-On Rights. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under the Corporations Act, and the company confirms compliance with relevant legal provisions, indicating a transparent and regulated approach to executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.40 price target.

More about Next Science Ltd

Next Science Ltd operates in the medical technology industry, focusing on innovative solutions for infection prevention and treatment. The company is known for its proprietary Xbio technology, which targets biofilm-based infections, a significant challenge in healthcare settings.

YTD Price Performance: 17.39%

Average Trading Volume: 427,599

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$39.44M



