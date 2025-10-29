Nexstar Media Declares Quarterly Dividend for Shareholders

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nexstar Media Group ( (NXST) ) has shared an announcement.

On October 29, 2025, Nexstar Media Group announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.86 per share on its common stock, payable on November 26, 2025, to shareholders of record on November 12, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to providing regular returns to its shareholders, although future dividends will be subject to quarterly review by the Board.

Spark’s Take on NXST Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NXST is a Outperform.

Nexstar Media Group’s strong financial performance and attractive valuation are key strengths, supported by effective cash flow management and profitability. However, technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, and challenges in revenue and advertising present risks. The earnings call provided a balanced view with both positive growth and existing challenges.

More about Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. is a leading diversified media company that produces and distributes local and national news, sports, and entertainment content across television and digital platforms. It owns the largest local television broadcasting group in the U.S., with over 200 stations in 116 markets, reaching 220 million people. Nexstar’s national properties include The CW, NewsNation, and a stake in TV Food Network, while its digital assets rank among the top 10 U.S. digital news properties.

Average Trading Volume: 341,714

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.8B

