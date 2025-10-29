NexPoint Residential Trust Reports Q3 2025 Results

NexPoint Residential ( (NXRT) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information NexPoint Residential presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating middle-income multifamily properties with value-add potential in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States. The company is externally advised by NexPoint Real Estate Advisors, L.P.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, NexPoint Residential Trust reported a net loss of $7.8 million, with total revenues of $62.8 million, slightly down from the previous year. Despite the net loss, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 3.9%, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a 3.5% increase in Same Store Net Operating Income (NOI) and a slight decrease in average effective rent. The company also completed 365 unit upgrades, achieving a 21.3% return on investment. Additionally, NexPoint entered into a $200 million revolving credit facility with JPMorgan, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Looking ahead, NexPoint maintains its full-year guidance and continues to focus on strategic upgrades and financial management to enhance property value and shareholder returns. The company remains committed to its growth strategy in its core markets, leveraging its expertise in value-add real estate investments.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue