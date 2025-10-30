NexMetals Upsizes Public Offering to $80 Million Amid Strong Investor Demand

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nexmetals Mining ( (TSE:NEXM) ) just unveiled an update.

NexMetals Mining Corp. has announced an increase in its public offering from C$65 million to C$80 million due to strong demand from institutional investors. The funds raised will be used for prepayment of a milestone payment under an Asset Purchase Agreement for the Selebi and Selkirk mines, as well as for exploration, development activities, and general corporate purposes. This upsizing reflects growing confidence in NexMetals’ assets and strategy, positioning the company to advance its operations and secure key assets.

More about Nexmetals Mining

NexMetals Mining Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on the redevelopment of previously producing copper, nickel, and cobalt resource mines in Botswana. The company emphasizes transparent governance and boasts a team with extensive experience in mine discovery and development.

Average Trading Volume: 97,896

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$120.6M

