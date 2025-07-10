NexGold Reports High-Grade Gold Intersections at Goldboro Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Treasury Metals ( (TSE:NEXG) ) has shared an update.

NexGold Mining Corp., a company engaged in gold exploration, has announced additional results from its 26,854-metre diamond drill program at the Goldboro Gold Project in Nova Scotia. The results include high-grade gold intersections, such as 77.30 g/t over 1.25 metres, which are expected to enhance the geological and grade continuity of the Mineral Resource model. The company is updating its Mineral Resource estimate and has received a key permitting milestone from the Canadian government, which is crucial for the project’s construction and operation.

More about Treasury Metals

Average Trading Volume: 522,484

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$104M

See more insights into NEXG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue