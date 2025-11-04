NexGen Energy Adjusts Securities Holdings with Net CDI Reduction

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NexGen Energy Ltd. Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs ( (AU:NXG) ) has shared an announcement.

NexGen Energy Ltd. has announced a net decrease in the number of Chess Depository Interests (CDIs) issued over quoted securities, with a reduction of 3,908,207 CDIs in October 2025. This change is attributed to net transfers of securities between CDIs and common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and New York Stock Exchange. Additionally, the company reported an increase in common shares and a decrease in options due to various transactions, reflecting ongoing adjustments in its securities management.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXG) stock is a Buy with a A$17.70 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NexGen Energy Ltd. Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs stock, see the AU:NXG Stock Forecast page.

More about NexGen Energy Ltd. Shs Chess Depository Interests repr 1 shs

NexGen Energy Ltd. is a company involved in the energy sector, primarily focusing on the development and production of uranium resources. It operates within the global energy market, with a particular emphasis on sustainable and efficient energy solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 601,280

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$9.29B

Learn more about NXG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue