Nexcel Metals Corp. Announces $3.5 Million Private Placement

The latest announcement is out from Nexcel Metals Corp ( (TSE:NEXX) ).

Nexcel Metals Corp. has announced a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $3.5 million through the issuance of flow-through and non-flow-through units. The funds will be used for exploration expenses on their properties and general corporate purposes. The issuance will require shareholder approval as it exceeds the current number of outstanding shares.

More about Nexcel Metals Corp

Nexcel Metals Corp. is a junior mining company involved in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties. The company is currently focused on the Lac Ducharme Property in Quebec and the Burnt Hill Property in New Brunswick.

Average Trading Volume: 6,395

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: C$4.73M

