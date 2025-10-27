Nex Metals Announces 2025 AGM with Digital Proxy Voting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd ( (AU:NME) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 28, 2025, at the Ambassador Hotel in Perth. The company is encouraging shareholders to participate by voting through proxy forms, which are available electronically. This move reflects a shift towards digital communication, aligning with modern corporate practices and potentially enhancing shareholder engagement.

More about Nex Metals Explorations Ltd

Nex Metals Explorations Ltd operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange under the code ‘NME’.

Average Trading Volume: 152,888

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$7.04M

For a thorough assessment of NME stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue