Newton Resources Faces Supply Challenges Due to Koolan Rockfall Incident

Newton Resources Ltd. ( (HK:1231) ) just unveiled an update.

Newton Resources Ltd announced that a significant rockfall at the Koolan Operation, a major supplier of hematite ores, has led to the suspension of mining activities. The incident has resulted in the deferral of several scheduled shipments, and the company is currently negotiating with Koolan to assess the impact on its operations while continuing business as usual.

More about Newton Resources Ltd.

Newton Resources Ltd is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating with its subsidiaries. The Group is involved in the supply and sale of hematite ores, primarily sourced from Koolan Iron Ore Pty Limited under a long-term agreement.

Average Trading Volume: 757,044

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.3B

