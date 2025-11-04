News Corporation Initiates $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has shared an announcement.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program, authorizing the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock as part of its 2025 Repurchase Program. This strategic move is intended to optimize the company’s capital structure and enhance shareholder value, reflecting confidence in its market position and future prospects.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, focusing on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses worldwide. The company is known for its diverse portfolio, which includes news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services.

