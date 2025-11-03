News Corporation Expands Stock Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) just unveiled an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its buy-back program, originally authorized in 2021, with an additional $1 billion authorized for 2025. This repurchase program involves the acquisition of Class A and Class B common stock, subject to market conditions and other factors, but excludes ASX-listed CDIs. The move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and enhance shareholder value.

News Corporation is a global diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content to consumers and businesses throughout the world. The company operates in various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and subscription video services.

