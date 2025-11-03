News Corporation Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) has provided an update.

News Corporation has announced an update to its ongoing share buy-back program, which involves the repurchase of up to an additional US$1 billion of its Nasdaq-listed Class A and Class B common stock. This move is part of the 2025 Repurchase Program, following a similar initiative in 2021, and is aimed at enhancing shareholder value. The buy-back will be conducted based on market conditions and stock prices, but will not include ASX-listed CDIs. This strategic financial maneuver is likely to impact the company’s stock valuation and provide a return of capital to shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NWS) stock is a Buy with a A$53.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh stock, see the AU:NWS Stock Forecast page.

More about News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh

News Corporation is a global media and information services company that operates across various segments including news and information services, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its prominent media outlets and has a significant market presence in the United States and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 207,861

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$23.94B

Find detailed analytics on NWS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue