News Corporation Announces $1 Billion Stock Buy-Back Program

News Corporation Shs B Chess Depository Interests repr 1 Sh ( (AU:NWS) ) just unveiled an update.

News Corporation has announced a buy-back program for its Class A and Class B common stock, authorizing an additional US$1 billion under the 2025 Repurchase Program. This initiative, which follows a similar program from 2021, is aimed at repurchasing shares in the open market or otherwise, depending on market conditions and stock prices. The buy-back does not include ASX-listed CDIs and is expected to impact the company’s stock value and shareholder returns positively.

News Corporation operates in the media and information services industry, providing a range of products and services including news and information, book publishing, digital real estate services, and cable network programming. The company is known for its global reach and influence in the media sector.

