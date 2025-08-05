NewRiver REIT Announces Scrip Dividend Share Allotment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NewRiver REIT ( (GB:NRR) ) just unveiled an update.

NewRiver REIT plc has announced the allotment of 593,867 ordinary shares as part of its Scrip Dividend Scheme related to the final dividend for the year ending March 31, 2025. This move is expected to maintain shareholder value by offering shares that will rank equally with existing ordinary shares, potentially enhancing the company’s liquidity and market presence.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NRR) stock is a Buy with a £90.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NewRiver REIT stock, see the GB:NRR Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NRR is a Neutral.

NewRiver REIT’s overall stock score is driven primarily by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. Despite high leverage, its robust cash flow and significant dividend yield provide a cushion. Technical indicators suggest caution in the short term, but corporate events bolster long-term strategic confidence.

More about NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on retail and leisure properties in the UK. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and management of retail parks, shopping centers, and other commercial properties.

Average Trading Volume: 863,996

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £338M

