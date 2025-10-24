Newmont Corporation Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Newmont Mining ( (NEM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Newmont Mining presented to its investors.

Newmont Corporation, a leading gold mining company, operates in the mining sector with a focus on gold and copper production across its global operations. Known for its commitment to sustainable mining practices, Newmont is a prominent player in the industry.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Newmont Corporation announced a strong financial performance, highlighted by a record $1.6 billion in free cash flow and a net income of $1.8 billion. The company also declared a dividend of $0.25 per share, reflecting its commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

Key financial metrics from the quarter include an adjusted net income of $1.9 billion, or $1.71 per diluted share, and an adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 billion. Newmont produced 1.4 million ounces of gold and 35 thousand tonnes of copper, primarily from its core operations. The company also improved its 2025 cost and capital guidance, driven by successful cost-saving initiatives and strategic asset sales, which generated $640 million in net cash proceeds.

Newmont’s balance sheet remains robust, with $5.6 billion in cash and $9.6 billion in total liquidity. The company reduced its debt by $2 billion, achieving a near-zero net debt position. Furthermore, Newmont received a credit rating upgrade from Moody’s, reflecting its strengthened financial position.

Looking ahead, Newmont is poised to maintain its production and cost guidance for 2025, with expectations of continued strong performance under new leadership. The company is set to declare commercial production at its Ahafo North project in Ghana, contributing to its long-term growth strategy.

