Newmark Security plc Reports Strategic Growth and Strong H1 Outlook

Newmark Security plc announced at its AGM that it has transformed its business with a focus on Human Capital Management, forming partnerships with major software houses in Europe and North America. The company is expanding its direct-to-end-user strategy in North America, supported by partnerships with SAP, Oracle, and Workday, and has recorded its first sale on SAP. Safetell’s strategic review is advancing, with efficiency gains and cost reductions achieved, positioning the business for future growth. The company is on track for strong H1 results, with sales growth and improved profitability, and is seeking to appoint two new independent non-executive directors to enhance board independence and skills.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWT) stock is a Buy with a £105.00 price target.

Newmark Security’s stock is supported by strong technical indicators and a reasonable valuation, contributing to a positive outlook. However, financial performance is mixed, with notable cash flow challenges that require attention. The absence of earnings call insights and corporate events limits the analysis to available financial and market data.

More about Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic, software, and physical security systems, operating from the UK and US. The company focuses on Human Capital Management and Access Control Systems, offering both hardware and software solutions, and serves various sectors with its physical security installations. Newmark is positioned in specialist, high-growth markets and is listed on AIM.

