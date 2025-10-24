Newmark Security Announces New Share Issuance and Voting Rights Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Newmark Security ( (GB:NWT) ) has shared an update.

Newmark Security plc has announced the issuance and allotment of 20,000 new ordinary shares following the exercise of share options by a former employee. These shares will be admitted to trading on AIM, increasing the company’s total voting rights to 9,414,647 ordinary shares. This development allows shareholders to reassess their interests in the company’s share capital under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWT) stock is a Buy with a £129.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWT is a Outperform.

Newmark Security’s stock score is driven primarily by strong technical analysis indicators, showing bullish momentum. Financial performance is solid with revenue growth and operational efficiency, but cash flow management needs attention. Valuation is reasonable, though the lack of a dividend yield is a minor drawback.

More about Newmark Security

Newmark Security plc is a leading provider of electronic, software, and physical security systems, operating in the UK and US. The company offers Human Capital Management and Access Control Systems, serving various sectors with both hardware and software solutions. Newmark Security is known for its focus on high-growth markets and maintains an open and inclusive work environment for its approximately 100 employees.

Average Trading Volume: 6,618

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £10.8M

