Newmark Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Financial Results

Newmark Group ( (NMRK) ) has provided an announcement.

Newmark Group announced the date for its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders as November 20, 2025, and set a new deadline for stockholder proposals due to the meeting date being more than 30 days after the previous year’s anniversary. The company also reported strong financial results for the second quarter of 2025, with a 20% increase in total revenues and significant growth in GAAP and adjusted EPS. Newmark raised its full-year guidance, expecting a substantial year-over-year increase in adjusted earnings per share, driven by improvements in macroeconomic conditions for commercial real estate.

The most recent analyst rating on (NMRK) stock is a Buy with a $19.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Newmark Group stock, see the NMRK Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NMRK Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NMRK is a Neutral.

Newmark Group’s stock is rated moderately due to a combination of robust earnings growth and positive corporate events. However, high valuation metrics and cash flow challenges weigh down the overall score. Technical indicators suggest positive price momentum but caution due to potential overbought conditions.

More about Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc. is a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider, catering to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,198,059

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.5B

