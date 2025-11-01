Newmark Group Reports Record Revenues and Growth

Newmark ((NMRK)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Newmark Group’s recent earnings call reflected a strong financial performance, with the company achieving record revenues and significant growth in key segments such as Capital Markets. Despite facing challenges from increased expenses and the impact of lower interest rates, Newmark’s strategic acquisitions, international expansion, and optimistic outlook for 2025 suggest a promising path for future growth.

Record Third Quarter Revenues

Newmark reported record third-quarter revenues, achieving double-digit gains across every major business line. The total revenue reached $863.5 million, marking a 25.9% increase compared to the previous year, highlighting the company’s robust financial health.

Organic Growth and Strategic Acquisitions

The company’s impressive growth was entirely organic, complemented by strategic acquisitions such as RealFoundations. This acquisition aims to bolster their management consulting and outsourced managed services, contributing to Newmark’s expanding portfolio.

International Expansion

Newmark has made significant strides in international markets by launching property and facility management services in India and the APAC region. The company opened nine international offices and hired over 100 revenue-generating professionals outside the U.S., underscoring its commitment to global growth.

Capital Markets Growth

Capital Markets revenues saw a remarkable increase of 59.7%, with total debt volumes improving by 129% and investment sales volumes rising by 67%. This growth significantly outpaced the industry, reinforcing Newmark’s leadership in the sector.

Positive Outlook for 2025

Newmark updated its outlook for 2025, projecting total revenues between $3.175 billion and $3.325 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA increase of 22% to 30%. The company remains confident in its growth strategy, driven by organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Increased Expenses

Total expenses rose by 24.9%, primarily due to a 32.9% increase in commission-based revenues and higher pass-through costs. Despite these increased expenses, Newmark’s financial performance remains strong.

Impact of Lower Interest Rates

The company’s high-margin servicing and asset management platform grew by over 12%, excluding the impact of lower interest rates on escrow earnings. This growth highlights Newmark’s resilience in navigating challenging economic conditions.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Newmark anticipates total revenues for 2025 to range between $3.175 billion and $3.325 billion, with adjusted EPS expected to be between $1.53 and $1.63. The company projects adjusted EBITDA between $543 million and $579 million. Newmark is targeting over $2 billion in recurring revenues annually by 2029 and remains committed to achieving its 2026 targets of over $630 million in adjusted EBITDA and $1.75 per share of adjusted EPS.

In conclusion, Newmark Group’s earnings call highlighted a robust financial performance with record revenues and significant growth in key segments. The company’s strategic acquisitions, international expansion, and positive outlook for 2025 suggest a promising trajectory for future growth, despite challenges from increased expenses and lower interest rates.

