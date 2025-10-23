Newborn Town Inc. Reports Strong Growth in 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Newborn Town Inc. ( (HK:9911) ) has provided an announcement.

Newborn Town Inc. reported significant growth in its social networking and innovative business segments for the first three quarters of 2025. The social networking business saw a 34.5% to 36.4% increase in revenue compared to the previous year, driven by AI-enhanced social products. Meanwhile, the innovative business experienced a 69.9% to 76.3% rise in revenue, attributed to the development of its traffic diversion, social e-commerce, and short drama businesses.

More about Newborn Town Inc.

Newborn Town Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on social networking and innovative businesses. The company leverages AI technology to drive growth in its diversified social products and has a strong presence in social e-commerce, traffic diversion, and niche gaming.

Average Trading Volume: 6,033,266

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$15.63B

