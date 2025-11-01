New York Mortgage Trust Reports Strong Earnings and Strategic Growth

New York Mortgage Trust ((ADAM)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of New York Mortgage Trust showcased a positive sentiment, highlighting strong earnings and investment growth. The company’s strategic capital allocation to Agency RMBS and the acquisition of Constructive were key drivers of this success. Despite facing challenges with integration costs and increased general and administrative expenses, the overall financial performance and strategic positioning of the company remain robust.

Earnings and Dividend Growth

The company reported a rise in earnings per share to $0.24 in Q3 from $0.22 in Q2, marking the sixth consecutive quarterly increase. This consistent growth enabled a dividend increase to $0.23 per share, reflecting the company’s strong financial health and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Record Investment Activity

New York Mortgage Trust achieved a record level of quarterly net investment activity, increasing by $1.8 billion or 20%. This milestone underscores the company’s aggressive growth strategy and its ability to capitalize on investment opportunities.

Agency RMBS Portfolio Expansion

The Agency RMBS portfolio now represents 57% of the company’s total capital, nearly tripling from the previous year. This expansion has enhanced liquidity and driven higher earnings, showcasing the company’s strategic focus on this sector.

Constructive Acquisition

The completion of the acquisition of the remaining 50% interest in Constructive loans is expected to drive long-term earnings growth. This strategic move positions the company to leverage Constructive’s business purpose loan platform for future profitability.

Book Value Increase

Both GAAP and adjusted book value per share saw increases of 1% and 1.2%, respectively, compared to June 30. This growth in book value highlights the company’s solid financial foundation and effective asset management.

Integration Costs Impact

The Constructive segment reported a net loss of $3.8 million due to transitional integration costs and allocations. While these costs impacted short-term profitability, they are part of the necessary investment for future growth.

G&A Expenses Rise

General and administrative expenses rose to $23.3 million from $11.8 million, primarily due to the consolidation of Constructive and higher incentive compensation accrual. This increase reflects the company’s expanding operations and investment in human capital.

Realized Losses

The company reported $5.6 million in realized losses related to conversions of residential loans into foreclosed properties and short payoffs on nonperforming BPL bridge loans. These losses are part of the ongoing management of the loan portfolio.

BPL Bridge Portfolio Decline

The BPL bridge portfolio declined by 4% to $919 million due to competitive market conditions. This decline indicates the challenges faced in maintaining portfolio size amidst market competition.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, New York Mortgage Trust anticipates continued financial growth and strategic shifts. Earnings available for distribution increased to $0.24 per share, supporting a dividend increase. The company’s investment portfolio reached a record $10.4 billion, with Agency RMBS representing a significant portion of total capital. The acquisition of Constructive is expected to contribute positively to future earnings, despite current trading at a 30% discount to adjusted book value.

In summary, New York Mortgage Trust’s earnings call reflected a strong and positive sentiment, driven by strategic investments and growth in key areas. Despite challenges with integration costs and rising expenses, the company’s financial performance and strategic positioning remain strong, promising continued growth and value creation for shareholders.

