New York City REIT to Announce Q3 Results

On October 23, 2025, American Strategic Investment Co. announced it will release its third-quarter financial results on November 12, 2025, before the NYSE opens. The company will also host a webcast and conference call on the same day to discuss the results and provide business performance commentary.

The most recent analyst rating on (NYC) stock is a Hold with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New York City REIT stock, see the NYC Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NYC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is heavily impacted by the company’s poor financial performance, characterized by significant losses and cash flow issues. Technical analysis also suggests a bearish trend, while valuation metrics are unattractive due to negative earnings. Although the earnings call provided some positive strategic insights, they are not sufficient to offset the broader financial challenges.

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Average Trading Volume: 4,005

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $25.74M

