New World Development Announces Leadership Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 55% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from New World Development ( (HK:0017) ).

New World Development Company Limited announced the resignation of Dr. Cheng Chi-Kong, Adrian from his roles as non-executive director and non-executive vice-chairman, effective 1 July 2025. Dr. Cheng is stepping down to focus on public services and personal commitments, and he has no disagreements with the Board. The company expressed gratitude for his contributions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0017) stock is a Sell with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New World Development stock, see the HK:0017 Stock Forecast page.

More about New World Development

YTD Price Performance: 10.66%

Average Trading Volume: 13,846,498

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$14.37B

For detailed information about 0017 stock, go to TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue