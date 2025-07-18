New Ray Medicine Announces Successful Capital Reorganisation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. ( (HK:6108) ) has issued an update.

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. announced the successful passing of a special resolution at its Special General Meeting (SGM) held on July 18, 2025, regarding a Capital Reorganisation. The resolution received unanimous support, with 100% of the votes cast in favor. The Capital Reorganisation will become effective on July 22, 2025, allowing for the issuance of new share certificates and adjustments to share options. This move is expected to streamline the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance its market positioning.

More about New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd.

New Ray Medicine International Holding Ltd. is a company incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability, operating in the pharmaceutical industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code 6108.

Average Trading Volume: 3,187,186

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$73.56M

