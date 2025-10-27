New Phase 2b Trial by Icon Plc and Bavarian Nordic: A Closer Look at MVA-BN Vaccine Developments

Icon Plc ((ICLR)), Bavarian Nordic A/S ((BVNRY)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Icon Plc and Bavarian Nordic A/S have announced a new clinical study titled ‘A Randomized, Double-blind, Phase 2b Comparability Trial in Adults 18 to 49 Years of Age to Assess Immunogenicity, Safety, and Reactogenicity of the MVA-BN Vaccine Manufactured in Different Production Cells.’ This study aims to evaluate the immunogenicity, safety, and reactogenicity of the MVA-BN vaccine produced in two different cell lines, targeting the prevention of monkeypox (Mpox).

The trial will test two interventions: the MVA-BN vaccine manufactured in primary chicken embryo fibroblast (CEF) cells, known as Jynneos, and the MVA-BN vaccine produced in the CCX.E10 quail cell line. Both vaccines are administered subcutaneously in two doses, four weeks apart.

The study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, phase 2b trial with a parallel intervention model and quadruple masking involving participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors. The primary purpose is to assess comparability between the two vaccine formulations.

Key dates for the study include the start date of September 22, 2025, with the study currently not yet recruiting. The last update was also submitted on September 22, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the progress and timeline of the study.

This update could potentially influence the stock performance of Bavarian Nordic and Icon Plc, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position in the competitive vaccine industry. Investors should monitor developments closely as the study progresses.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

