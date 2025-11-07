New Pacific Metals Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results and Leadership Changes

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from New Pacific Metals ( (TSE:NUAG) ).

New Pacific Metals reported its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, highlighting a net loss of $0.75 million, an improvement from the previous year’s loss. The company successfully closed a bought deal financing, raising approximately $28.8 million, and appointed Mr. Jalen Yuan as CEO and Mr. Chester Xie as CFO. These developments are expected to strengthen the company’s leadership and financial position, potentially impacting its project advancements in Bolivia.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:NUAG) stock is a Buy with a C$3.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Pacific Metals stock, see the TSE:NUAG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:NUAG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:NUAG is a Underperform.

New Pacific Metals faces significant financial challenges with no revenue and ongoing losses typical of exploration-stage mining companies. While the absence of debt and a strong equity position are positives, the negative cash flow and lack of technical momentum weigh heavily on its score. The valuation is difficult due to negative earnings, making the stock a high-risk investment.

More about New Pacific Metals

New Pacific Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company with three precious metal projects in Bolivia. Its flagship Silver Sand project has the potential to become one of the world’s largest silver mines, and it is also advancing the high-margin silver-lead-zinc Carangas project. Additionally, a discovery drill program was completed at the Silverstrike project in 2022.

Average Trading Volume: 216,311

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$538.2M

