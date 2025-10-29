New Oriental Reports Revenue Growth Amidst Income Decline

New Oriental Education & Technology ( (EDU) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information New Oriental Education & Technology presented to its investors.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is a prominent provider of private educational services in China, offering a diverse range of educational programs, services, and products, including test preparation courses and overseas study consulting. The company is listed on both the NYSE and SEHK.

In its latest earnings report for the first fiscal quarter of 2026, New Oriental reported a 6.1% increase in total net revenues, reaching $1,523.0 million. However, net income attributable to the company saw a slight decline of 1.9% year over year, amounting to $240.7 million.

Key financial metrics highlighted in the report include a 6.0% increase in operating income to $310.8 million and a notable 11.3% rise in non-GAAP operating income. The company also reported a non-GAAP operating margin improvement to 22.0%, reflecting a disciplined approach to cost optimization and operational efficiency. Additionally, New Oriental announced a shareholder return plan, including a cash dividend and a share repurchase program.

Looking ahead, New Oriental anticipates continued revenue growth, projecting total net revenues for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026 to increase by 9% to 12% year over year. The company remains committed to enhancing its core education business and integrating AI technologies to improve learning experiences and operational efficiencies.

