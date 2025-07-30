New Oriental Reports Mixed Financial Results for Fourth Quarter of 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( (HK:9901) ) has shared an announcement.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and fiscal year ended May 31, 2025. The company reported a 9.4% increase in total net revenues for the quarter, reaching $1,243.2 million. However, it experienced an operating loss of $8.7 million compared to an operating income of $10.5 million in the same period of the previous year. Net income attributable to New Oriental decreased by 73.7% to $7.1 million. Despite these challenges, the company saw a significant increase in non-GAAP operating income, which rose by 116.3% to $81.7 million, indicating potential areas of growth and resilience.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:9901) stock is a Sell with a HK$34.30 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock, see the HK:9901 Stock Forecast page.

More about New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is a leading provider of private educational services in China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, focusing on language training, test preparation, and other educational services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,958,161

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$60.59B

Learn more about 9901 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue