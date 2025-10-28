New Oriental Announces Shareholder Return Plan with Dividend and Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( (HK:9901) ) just unveiled an update.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. announced the implementation of a three-year shareholder return plan, which includes an ordinary cash dividend and a share repurchase program. The cash dividend, totaling approximately $190 million, will be distributed in two installments, while the share repurchase program allows for up to $300 million in repurchases over the next 12 months, reflecting the company’s commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

More about New Oriental Education & Technology Group

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. operates in the education industry, providing educational services and technology solutions. The company is known for its comprehensive educational programs, including language training, test preparation, and online education, primarily focusing on the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,939,317

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$76.5B

