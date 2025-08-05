New India Assurance Releases Q1FY26 Earnings Call Transcript

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from New India Assurance Co. Ltd. ( (IN:NIACL) ) is now available.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd. has released the transcript of its Q1FY26 earnings conference call held on July 30, 2025. The call, which included discussions with analysts and investors, was led by key management members, including the Chairman cum Managing Director, Mrs. Girija Subramanian. The release of this transcript is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to maintain transparency with its stakeholders and provide insights into its financial performance and strategic direction.

New India Assurance Co. Ltd. is a government-owned insurance company based in India. It primarily offers a wide range of insurance products, including general insurance services, and focuses on both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 250,567

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 311.9B INR

