New Gonow RV Inc. Delays Circular Dispatch for Revised Annual Caps

The latest update is out from New Gonow Recreational Vehicles, Inc. ( (HK:0805) ).

New Gonow Recreational Vehicles Inc. announced a further delay in dispatching a circular related to the revision of annual caps for continuing connected transactions under the RV Parts Purchase Framework Agreement. The circular, which includes important recommendations and advice for shareholders, is now expected to be dispatched by November 14, 2025. This delay may impact the company’s operational timelines and stakeholder expectations.

More about New Gonow Recreational Vehicles, Inc.

New Gonow Recreational Vehicles Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the recreational vehicles industry. It is involved in the production and sale of RV parts and vehicles, catering to a market that demands leisure and travel solutions.

